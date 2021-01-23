Big Investment Firm Bought Up Gold Stocks and Microsoft. Here’s What It Sold.

LGT Capital Partners, owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein, bought Newmont Mining, AngloGold, and Microsoft stock in the fourth quarter. It cut back on a SolarWinds investment.
