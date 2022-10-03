Moses said the Fed is fighting inflation too hard, warned the easy-money era is over, and bemoaned the amount of borrowing in the US economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ‘Big Short’ investor Danny Moses blasts the Fed for pumping up asset prices – and predicts markets won’t bottom until meme stocks plunge - October 3, 2022
- Gold price today: Yellow metal gains as dollar slips, silver up over 1% - October 3, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD likely to extend range play around $1,660 – Confluence Detector - October 3, 2022