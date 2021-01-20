Howard Marks expressed skepticism about gold and taxes on unrealized gains this week.Gold’s value is “almost like a superstition,” the billionaire investor told CNBC.The Oaktree Capital boss said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Billionaire investor Howard Marks compares gold’s value to a ‘superstition’ and criticizes taxes on unrealized gains - January 20, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: False break of the $1819 uptrend allows for XAU/USD recovery – Commerzbank - January 20, 2021
- Best Xbox Live Gold deals 2021 - January 20, 2021