BTC options expire on Oct. 15, and data signals that bulls are set to celebrate another positive week. Everyone is talking about a six-figure Bitcoin (BTC) price now that the digital asset has broken …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bulls target prices above $58K ahead of Friday’s $820M options expiry - October 13, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Go Parabolic - October 13, 2021
- New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results - October 13, 2021