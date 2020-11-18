Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG bulls in tactical retreat after 20% rally

Bitcoin Gold reverses gains after a strong rally above critical resistance. BTG/USD may retest the channel support before another bullish attempt. Bitcoin Gold (BTG) hit $9.79, the highest level since …
