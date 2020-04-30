Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: Can BTG/USD thrust past $14.00 critical hurdle?

Bitcoin Gold 5% surge leads recovery in the crypto market on Thursday during the Asian session. BTG/USD soars above the descending channel resistance in a bid to tackle resistance …
