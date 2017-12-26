Bitcoin Gold Price Technical Analysis – BTG/USD Approaching Break

Key Points Bitcoin gold price is slowly gaining pace and is currently above the $240 support against the US Dollar. There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance at $280 on the hourly chart of BTG/USD (data feed from Bitfinex). The pair might …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Ex-Dividend Reminder: Yamana Gold, FMC and Amdocs - December 26, 2017
- Gold Prices Make Surprising Push To 4-Week High In Slow Holiday Week – Analysts - December 26, 2017
- Gold takes aim at nearly 4-week high - December 26, 2017