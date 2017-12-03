Key Points Bitcoin gold price traded lower recently and declined below the $350 level against the US Dollar. This is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance at $300 on the 4-hours chart of BTG/USD (data feed from Bitfinex). On the downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why 2018 Could Finally Bring A Massive Gold Price Rally (GLD) - December 3, 2017
- Bitcoin Gold Price Weekly Analysis – Can BTG/USD Hold This? - December 3, 2017
- Gold rises to Rs 30,500 on firm global cues, spot demand - December 3, 2017