Legendary investor Chamath Palihapitiya gave an update on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), a cryptocurrency he once said could hit $200,000. What Happened: Palihapitiya was asked about inflation at CNBC’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Check Call: Not much gold in the Golden State - September 30, 2021
- Bitcoin Has Replaced Gold: Chamath Palihapitiya On Hedging Against Inflation - September 30, 2021
- After A 3.46% Gain In Share Price, Is Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) A Better Trade Than Others? - September 30, 2021