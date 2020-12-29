Bitcoin performed 10 times better than gold in 2020

Bitcoin has risen in price by nearly 300 per cent in 2020, outperforming the combined gains of gold and the Dow Jones stock market by a factor of 10. Recent gains have propelled the cryptocurrency to …
