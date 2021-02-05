Bitcoin ’s emergence as an investment thesis on Wall Street has tarnished some of gold’s allure. The cryptocurrency became a Wall Street darling as its price soared by as much as 721% from its March …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD correction on the cards towards $1,830 - February 4, 2021
- Gold prices fall below Rs 47,000/10 gram on improved economic data; what should investors do now? - February 4, 2021
- Bitcoin robs from gold as precious metal sinks below $1,800 - February 4, 2021