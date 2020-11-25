Bitcoin Wins Institutional Acceptance, Supplants Gold – Dan Held Joins Alpha Trader

This week’s Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher talking Bitcoin with Dan Held, an old hand in cryptocurrency, who is currently growth head at crypto exchange, Krakenfx.
