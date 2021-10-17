As the world’s most liquid asset, bitcoin’s price volatility in times of economic crisis likely reflects its independence, not lack of faith. In March 2020, major stock market indexes saw some of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Unprecedented Liquidity Can Explain Its Price Volatility - October 16, 2021
- Hillgrove mine looks to the ground as gold price reaches sky-high records - October 16, 2021
- Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) Fell -39.39%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future - October 16, 2021