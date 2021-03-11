Global money manager BlackRock Inc. just delivered a double-barreled warning on the merits of holding traditional haven gold right now.Bullion is proving to be a less effective hedge against moves in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- BlackRock Says Gold ‘Failing’ as Equity Hedge, Faces Risks - March 11, 2021
- Gold scales one-week high as U.S. yields, dollar ease - March 11, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is in bullish consolidation before the next leg up resumes - March 11, 2021