October 22, 2021) – Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (“Blue Star” or the “Company”) announces that it has engaged G8 Strategies LLC (“G8”) to provide investor awareness services for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Blue Star Gold Announces Investor Relations Engagement with G8 Strategies LLC - October 22, 2021
- Provenance Gold Announces and Closes Substantially Oversubscribed $1.5 Million Private Placement - October 22, 2021
- Orea Mining Comments on Media Reports of Lawsuit Valuing 55.01% of Montagne d’Or Gold Project at US$4.6 Billion - October 22, 2021