BMEX Gold Announces Up to 10.2 G/t Au Over 0.4 M from King Tut, Launches Dunlop Bay Exploration and Appoints Martin Demers as Interim CEO

BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (FSE: 8M0) (“BMEX” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 1 exploration program at the King Tut Gold Project (“King Tut” the “Project”) located in …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)