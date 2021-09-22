Bank of America has lowered its price forecasts for gold, silver and copper and cut price targets for several of its top precious metal stock picks. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Michael …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- BofA Cuts Precious Metal Price Targets, Names Top Stock Picks - September 22, 2021
- Gold ends with a slight gain, eases back after Federal Reserve policy statement and Powell comments - September 22, 2021
- Gold ends with a slight gain, extends rise after Federal Reserve hints at taper timing - September 22, 2021