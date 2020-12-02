The commodities team at BofA Securities remains positive on gold for 2021, but they lowered the spot price target to $2,063 from $2,159 and also trimmed price targets on many of the top gold stocks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- First Mining Gold Is The Darling Of Keith Neumeyer In The Gold Space - December 2, 2020
- BofA Securities Stays Positive on Gold: 4 Top Pick Stocks to Buy After Recent Selling - December 2, 2020
- Gold & the USDX: Correlations - December 2, 2020