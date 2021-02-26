Gold (XAU/USD) has been extending its downfall as elevated bond yields make the precious metal – which provides no returns – less attractive. According to the charts, gold is changing hands at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Breaking: Gold melts below $1,750, lowest in 8 months - February 26, 2021
- SKRR Exploration Inc. to Attend Investor Forum and Drill Program Intersects Quartz Veining at the Irving/leland Gold Property - February 26, 2021
- Riiber sprints to claim Nordic combined gold for Norway - February 26, 2021