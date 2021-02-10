Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and refreshed one-week tops, around the $1850 region post-US CPI figures. A subdued US dollar demand assisted the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Breaking: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to over one-week tops, above $1850 post-US CPI - February 10, 2021
- Silver to continue outperforming gold – Credit Suisse - February 10, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD possible drop after the retracement - February 10, 2021