Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers and has reached a record high near $2,390. At the time of writing, the gold price is trading around $2,385.60, up 0.52% on the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Breaking: Gold price hits an all-time high to nearly $2,390 - April 11, 2024
- Gold prices hit record highs on safe-haven demand - April 11, 2024
- Gold bars selling fast at Costco, bringing in as much as $200M a month, reports say - April 11, 2024