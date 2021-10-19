A Brewdog promotion which said customers could win “solid gold” beer cans was misleading, the advertising watchdog has found. The Scottish brewer offered shoppers the chance to find a gold can hidden …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Paramount Gold Nevada Completes Geophysical Survey on Newly Acquired Bald Peak Project in Nevada - October 19, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD at a critical technical juncture - October 19, 2021
- Brewdog’s solid gold beer can ad misleading, ASA says - October 19, 2021