* Says under terms of upsized offering company has agreed to sell up to 32.3 million common shares at a price of C$0.62 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold at 3-week high on dollar; palladium hits 16-year high - November 9, 2017
- BRIEF-Lumina Gold upsizes private placement to C$20 million - November 9, 2017
- Gold trades at 3-week high as dollar waffles - November 9, 2017