Gioia Repole, daughter of Bright Future’s owner Mike Repole, wears the winner’s blanket after her dad’s horse Bright Future won the 105th running of the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga Race Course on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on September 3: Check latest rates in your city - September 3, 2023
- Bright Future edges Proxy to win Jockey Club Gold Cup - September 3, 2023
- Spot Gold Prices Up on Interest Rate View - September 2, 2023