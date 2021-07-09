A British regulator said on Friday that banks clearing gold trades in London could apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January 2022, removing what some said was a threat to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
A British regulator said on Friday that banks clearing gold trades in London could apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January 2022, removing what some said was a threat to the …