The coin maker is working with a startup to mine mobile phones and laptops at scale for the precious metals embedded within.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Britain’s Royal Mint to turn trash to treasure by recovering gold from discarded electronics - October 20, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to surpass 50-DMA at $1779 to pick up momentum - October 20, 2021
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Gold Down to Dh213.500 Per Gram - October 20, 2021