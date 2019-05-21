Last week’s Commitments of Traders report revealed that commercial traders had gone massively short, while speculators went aggressively long. On Thursday and Friday, gold fell from $1,294 to $1,277. …
Brutal Gold Futures Action Explains Last Week’s Big Price Decline
