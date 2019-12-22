The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ounce. After registering an intra-day high of $1,495.13, the yellow metal ended the session at $1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bullion Cues: Bullish bias visible in gold - December 22, 2019
- Gold price barely flinches to impeachment noise, and change is unlikely - December 22, 2019
- Here’s Why We’re Not Too Worried About New Talisman Gold Mines’s (NZSE:NTL) Cash Burn Situation - December 21, 2019