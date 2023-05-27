Gold and silver prices faced downward pressure last week due to a strengthening dollar. Gold depreciated 1.5% to $1,946 per ounce, while silver dropped 2.1% to $23.3 per ounce. On MCX, gold futures …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bullion Cues: Will gold and silver prices fall further? - May 27, 2023
- Gold prices fall as markets reprice Fed’s policy outlook, US jobs data in focus - May 27, 2023
- Gold rises on stubborn U.S. inflation - May 27, 2023