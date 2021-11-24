Analysts maintained that the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of Europe, coupled with possibilities of an economic slackness in China, has provided support to the falling prices of gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves away from three-week low, remains below $1,800 - November 24, 2021
- Bullion report: Gold, silver prices return to positive territory - November 24, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain under pressure; buy above Rs 47,550 - November 24, 2021