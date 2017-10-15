But price is the ultimate arbiter and as of today … more big pictures of US stock indexes and their targets along with global markets, commodities, gold and silver. Most stock market charts shown in the post remain extremely bullish on the big picture …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bullish Case For Stocks Continues; Gold Not Yet Ready To Shine - October 15, 2017
- A Pilbara gold rush is igniting share prices - October 14, 2017
- Gold Prices Snap Four Week Losing Streak On Disappointing CPI - October 14, 2017