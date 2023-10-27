Burkina Faso has revised its mining code to enable it to take more in royalties in boom times after gold production fell.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise, keep $2,000 in sight as U.S.-Iran tensions grow - October 27, 2023
- Burkina Faso Targets Bigger Royalties as Gold Production Drops - October 27, 2023
- Gold Surges Above $2,000, Oil Rallies As Israeli Raids In Gaza Intensify, Disconnecting Communication - October 27, 2023