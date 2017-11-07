On average, gold still wins out in 2017, but this might not be for long, as shown on the Google Trends chart. Gold prices have had a good year so far, up about 11%. The month of September was the main highlight, with the yellow metal reaching a one-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ‘Buy Bitcoin’ Beats ‘Buy Gold’ In Google Search Trends - November 7, 2017
- Gold prices end lower, give back nearly half of their recent rally - November 7, 2017
- iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) - November 7, 2017