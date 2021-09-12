Affluent home buyers are turning to partial ownership of opulent single-family homes from Italian villas to multimillion-dollar beach pads in Malibu, California …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Buying a Seaside Palazzo for a 10th of the Price - September 12, 2021
- Gold Price Outlook – Monday Trading Strategy – Buy MCX Gold, Silver Futures at these levels to MXIXMISE GAINS - September 12, 2021
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: Gold Trades At 1,795.11 Per Ounce - September 12, 2021