Serafino Iacono, Chairman and CEO of Caldas Gold, commented “We are very pleased with the results in the PFS for the Marmato Project. The study affirms the economic viability of the project and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets - July 6, 2020
- Caldas Gold Announces Results of Pre-Feasibility Study for Expansion of Its Marmato Project in Colombia - July 6, 2020
- K92 Mining Inc. Achieves Record Gold Equivalent Production of 26,847 Oz From Kainantu Gold Mine in Second Quarter - July 6, 2020