In the aftermath of an unusually wet winter, Californians are bracing not only for flooded fields and raging rapids, but also for a potential treasure hunt that experts are dubbing “Gold Rush …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’ - May 7, 2023
- Gold Prices Near Record Highs as Investors Seek Safe-Haven Amidst US Financial Crisis - May 7, 2023
- Gold Rates Fall On Saturday, May 6, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities - May 7, 2023