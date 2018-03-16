Gold price started an upside move after forming a support above $1,300 against the US Dollar. There is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $1,320 on the 4-hours chart of XAU/USD. The US Retail Sales figure for Feb 2018 posted a decline of 0.1% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Can Gold Price Gain Upside Momentum? - March 16, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as political worries linger - March 15, 2018
- Gold prices fell B50 to B19,500 - March 15, 2018