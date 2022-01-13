Looking at the chart of Silver (SLV), we can see sporadic price action going back through 2021. However, the most recent low at $19.80 shows a double bottom pattern. This can be viewed as the main …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Can Silver and Gold Break Out from Stagnant Price Action? - January 12, 2022
- Brascan Gold Announces Closing of Second Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Corporate Update - January 12, 2022
- Gold prices fall, trade near 6-week high - January 12, 2022