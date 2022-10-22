Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
