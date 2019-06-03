CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as rising gold prices boost materials

June 3 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index ticked higher on Monday, as investors fled to the safety of gold which boosted the materials sector, but worries of a global economic slowdown kept a lid …
