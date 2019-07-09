July 9 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index fell for the third straight session on Tuesday, with the materials sector leading the declines as gold prices eased to a one-week low. * At 9:34 a.m. ET …
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as easing gold prices pressure materials sector
