Aug 20 (Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index inched up on Tuesday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global growth concerns. Gold prices recovered to over $1,500 an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trading on Weak Side of Minor Pivot at $1517.50 - August 20, 2019
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up on higher gold prices - August 20, 2019
- Gold prices steady after slide below key $1,500 level - August 20, 2019