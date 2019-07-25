July 25 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, as gold prices steadied ahead of the European Central Bank’s meeting on easing monetary policy. September futures …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed as gold steadies - July 25, 2019
- Gold steadies ahead of ECB decision; firm dollar dents appeal - July 25, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as focus shifts to ECB, investors eye rate cuts - July 25, 2019