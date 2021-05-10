Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as gold prices gained on low interest rate hopes, while oil prices rose after a cyberattack on a U.S. pipeline operator sparked supply concerns.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Today, 10 May 2021: Gold bouncing back but still cheaper by over Rs 8,300 from record level - May 10, 2021
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Franco-Nevada Corp, Northern Dynasty Minerals, Galiano Gold and Gold Resource Corp - May 10, 2021
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as gold, oil prices gain - May 10, 2021