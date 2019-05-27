May 27 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Monday led by materials companies as gold prices hit a more than one-week peak and trade tensions between the United States and China …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as gold powers gains in material stocks
May 27 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Monday led by materials companies as gold prices hit a more than one-week peak and trade tensions between the United States and China …