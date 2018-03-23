March 23 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose, led by materials shares as gold prices surged to one-month high on Friday, a day after the index posted its worst day since September 2016 on fears of a global trade war. * At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rallies as investors seek shelter from global trade-tensions - March 23, 2018
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as gold prices rise - March 23, 2018
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gold boost - March 23, 2018