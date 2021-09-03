Canada’s main stock index rose to a record high on Friday as higher commodity prices lifted mining stocks and a disappointing U.S. jobs report reduced the near-term risk of a stimulus taper by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts record high as softer U.S. dollar lifts metal prices - September 3, 2021
- The $8.01 Is The Price At Which Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Deserves Consideration - September 3, 2021
- Investing In Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance - September 3, 2021