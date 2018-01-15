TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index moved higher in early trade on Monday, boosted by gold miners as bullion prices hit a four-month high and by heavy equipment company Finning International Inc, after CIBC raised its view on the stock.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold miners gain with bullion - January 15, 2018
- Hedge Funds Continue To Pile Into Gold, Silver As USD Struggles - January 15, 2018
- Gold imports surge 72% in December on high demand, weak global prices - January 15, 2018