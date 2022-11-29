By Joe Hoppe Caracal Gold PLC shares rose Tuesday after it secured additional, non-dilutive financing of $10.5 million for expanding production through …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits near daily high, around $1,755 amid weaker US Dollar - November 29, 2022
- Gold gains ground as dollar pulls back - November 29, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Traders Shrug Off Hawkish Fed Comments; Focus on Drop in China COVID Cases - November 29, 2022