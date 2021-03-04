VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CASA)(OTC PINK:CASXF)(FSE:0CM) (the “Company” or “Casa”) is pleased to announce that the Company has optioned the Congress Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Casa Minerals Options 90% of Congress Gold Mine in Arizona and Announces $2,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CASA)(OTC PINK:CASXF)(FSE:0CM) (the “Company” or “Casa”) is pleased to announce that the Company has optioned the Congress Gold …